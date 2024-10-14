ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC forms committee for welfare of judicial officers

Updated - October 14, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has constituted a committee for the welfare, happiness, and redressal of grievances of judicial officers in the district judiciary.  The High Court has also created an email ID for fast and effective redressal of grievances of judicial officers and nominated 14 district-level nodal officers for the smooth functioning of the grievance redressal mechanism. A judicial counselling centre with Family Court counsellors and a dedicated mobile number has also been established for providing counselling services to judicial officers. The first meeting of the committee held last month resolved to conduct medical check-ups in all districts twice a year to monitor the overall health of judicial officers with the aid of Kerala State Legal Services Authority, according to a circular issued by the Registrar (District Judiciary).

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US