Kerala HC forms committee for welfare of judicial officers

Updated - October 14, 2024 08:00 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has constituted a committee for the welfare, happiness, and redressal of grievances of judicial officers in the district judiciary.  The High Court has also created an email ID for fast and effective redressal of grievances of judicial officers and nominated 14 district-level nodal officers for the smooth functioning of the grievance redressal mechanism. A judicial counselling centre with Family Court counsellors and a dedicated mobile number has also been established for providing counselling services to judicial officers. The first meeting of the committee held last month resolved to conduct medical check-ups in all districts twice a year to monitor the overall health of judicial officers with the aid of Kerala State Legal Services Authority, according to a circular issued by the Registrar (District Judiciary).

Published - October 14, 2024 07:59 pm IST

