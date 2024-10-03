Kerala HC for inclusion of people with feminist perspective on the filmy policy committee

A Special Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Thursday suggested that people with feminist perspectives be included on the committee constituted for formulating cinema policy.

When the public interest litigations filed in connection with the K. Hema Committee report came up for hearing, the Bench also asked whether the Special Investigation Team could proceed with inquiry as those who had deposed before the committee were not inclined to pursue the cases.

If a complainant said that she did not want to proceed with the case, her privacy should be respected. They should not be forced to undergo traumatic experiences.

In an affidavit, the State government submitted it had constituted a committee for preparing a draft approach paper for film policy.

A film conclave was being organised for consolidating the suggestions of various stakeholders in the film industry. The State government would formulate an appropriate film policy after taking into account the suggestions from the film world.

Internal Complaint Committee (ICC) had been made mandatory on cinema locations following the government’s directive. The government will take practical steps to ensure more representation and opportunities for women in the film industry and film-related institutions.

In the camps and film study programmes of the Kerala State Chalachithra Academy, special attention was being paid to portray women in films in a positive manner. This approach is followed while selecting films in the women film production project being implemented through KSFDC.

A sum of ₹3 crores is being allocated annually for the scheme of films produced by women under the project the affidavit said.

The court directed the members of the SIT to issue a general warning to media personnel, who approach them for information regarding the progress of the investigation, or for getting details of the people against whom such investigation was going on to desist from it.

The court directed them to report to it in the event of any continued attempts on the part of the media personnel.