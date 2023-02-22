HamberMenu
Kerala HC flays govt. for not implementing its directive on preventive programme against sexual abuse in schools

Though an eight-member panel was constituted on December 9, 2022, nothing has happened

February 22, 2023 07:53 pm | Updated 07:53 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday criticised the State government for not implementing its directive to include a prevention-oriented programme on sexual abuse in the curriculum in schools.

Justice Bechu Kurian Thomas also directed the Director General of Education (DGE) and the Additional Director of Education, who are the chairman and convener respectively of the expert committee constituted by the government to implement the directive, to appear online before the court on February 27 to explain the details of the meetings and the measures taken by the committee.

The court said that though the committee under the chairmanship of the DGE and comprising eight members had been constituted on December 9, 2022, nothing had happened. The court noted that a report filed by the State government pointed out that the committee would proactively study the measures to be taken against child abuse and a report would be submitted within a stipulated time.

‘Not intimated’

Parvathy Menon, counsel for the Kerala State Legal Services Authority (KELSA), submitted that the committee had not even met once. Nor had J. Sandhya , a lawyer and one of the members of the committee, been intimated officially about her inclusion in the committee or even been communicated about any meeting.

The court observed that if the submission was correct, it was an “unpardonable state of affairs”, practically amounting to defying the orders of the court.

