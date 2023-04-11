ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC extends the payment date of NGT fine imposed on Kochi Corporation

April 11, 2023 09:45 pm | Updated 09:45 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday extended by eight weeks the time for payment of a fine of ₹100 crore imposed on the Kochi Corporation by the National Green Tribunal (NGT) in the wake of the Brahmapuram fire. The time for payment of the fine will expire on April 16.

The Bench comprising Justice S.V. Bhatti and Justice Basanth Balaji passed the order on a writ petition filed by the Kochi Corporation challenging the NGT order.

During the hearing, the Bench said that it would not stay the order but would extend the payment period as the time stipulated by the NGT would expire on April 16.The court added that the Corporation had to discharge its statutory duties well. The court said it would pass further orders on the petition subject to the performance of its statutory duties.

The Bench, while hearing the suo motu case registered following the outbreak of the fire, observed that several roads in Kochi were converted into a ‘mini Brahmapuram’ dump yard. Heaps of plastic waste and non-biodegradable waste could be seen along the roads. The court directed the Corporation Secretary to take stringent action against those who dumped waste on the road, especially at night. Just capture the photo of the vehicle from which wastes are being thrown out and initiate action as per the law, the court told the Secretary.

N.S.K. Umesh, Ernakulam District Collector, submitted that the examination of water samples at the regional analytical lab has found an increased presence of E-coli bacteria in all the samples collected from the water drawing points of the Periyar river. 

The court observed that the high quantity of bacteria in the water samples was dangerous. It directed the Collector to ask the Kerala Water Authority to ensure that the water supplied to the residents had zero per cent E-coli bacteria. The court also asked the Pollution Control Board to take the inflow and outflow samples of water and examine them in a laboratory to ensure the quality of water.

The Secretary submitted that the Corporation was collecting between 210 and 230 tonnes of biodegradable waste every day. The Corporation had started the collection of non-biodegradables from April 4. Notices have been issued to people who were dumping waste in public places and imposed a total fine of ₹50.77 lakh on them.

