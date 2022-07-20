Kochi

Kerala HC extends order in Cardinal’s case

A view of High Court of Kerala in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH K.K.
Special Correspondent KOCHI July 20, 2022 19:52 IST
Updated: July 21, 2022 09:12 IST

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended till August 3 its order exempting Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop, Syro-Malabar Church, from appearing in person before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Kakkanad in Ernakulam in a case relating to the alleged illegal sale of the church land.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by the archbishop seeking to exempt him from personal appearance.

The allegation was that the petitioner and the other accused had sold property belonging to the archdioceses at a price lower than the one fixed by the authorities and thereby misappropriated the amount received by the sale of properties.

