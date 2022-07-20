Kochi

Kerala HC extends order in Cardinal’s case

A view of High Court of Kerala in Kochi. File

A view of High Court of Kerala in Kochi. File | Photo Credit: MUSTAFAH K.K.

The Kerala High Court on Wednesday extended till August 3 its order exempting Cardinal George Alencherry, Major Archbishop, Syro-Malabar Church, from appearing in person before the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court at Kakkanad in Ernakulam in a case relating to the alleged illegal sale of the church land.

The court passed the order on a petition filed by the archbishop seeking to exempt him from personal appearance.

Also Read
KCBC backs Alencherry in land deal case

The allegation was that the petitioner and the other accused had sold property belonging to the archdioceses at a price lower than the one fixed by the authorities and thereby misappropriated the amount received by the sale of properties.


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
crime, law and justice
judiciary (system of justice)
christianity
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 21, 2022 9:14:39 am | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/kerala-hc-extends-order-in-cardinals-case/article65662093.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

TRENDING TODAY