Kerala HC Division Bench admits former IPS officer’s appeal against single judge’s directive to register FIR against him

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday admitted an appeal filed by former IPS officer Siby Mathews against a single judge’s order directing the police to register an FIR against him for allegedly revealing the identity of the survivor in the 1996 Suryanelli rape case in a book written by him.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun also stayed the single judge’s observation that there was prima facie case to proceed against Mr. Mathews as well as the quashing of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner’s decision not to take any action on a complaint seeking to register an FIR.

The court observed that the single judge’s observation that there was a prima facie case against the IPS officer was required to be stayed. The Bench observed that it would be open to the former IPS officer to challenge the FIR in accordance with the law.

The Bench asked during the hearing what was left there for the police to investigate when the single judge had already found that the former IPS officer had committed the offence under 228A of the Indian Penal Code. The single judge could have observed that the finding of the police commissioner was not correct and it should have been left to the police to investigate.

The single judge had directed the Mannanthala police in Thiruvananthapuram to consider the complaint of K.K. Joshwa, former police officer, seeking to register an FIR against Mr. Mathews on a writ petition challenging the City Police Commissioner’s decision.

It was brought to the notice of the court that an FIR had already been registered under Section 228A of IPC against Mr. Mathews. Counsel for the former IPS officer submitted that the petitioner had worked as a subordinate officer under him and he was tyring to grind an axe against him.

Mr. Joshwa alleged in his complaint that the former IPS officer had revealed the identity of the rape victim by giving all the details of the parents of the survivor in his book Nirbhayam.

