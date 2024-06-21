GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC Division Bench admits former IPS officer’s appeal against single judge’s directive to register FIR against him

Bench also stays observation that there is prima facie case to proceed against Siby Mathews for revealing identity of survivor in the 1996 Suryanelli rape case

Published - June 21, 2024 06:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Friday admitted an appeal filed by former IPS officer Siby Mathews against a single judge’s order directing the police to register an FIR against him for allegedly revealing the identity of the survivor in the 1996 Suryanelli rape case in a book written by him.

The Bench comprising Chief Justice A.J. Desai and Justice V.G. Arun also stayed the single judge’s observation that there was prima facie case to proceed against Mr. Mathews as well as the quashing of the Thiruvananthapuram City Police Commissioner’s decision not to take any action on a complaint seeking to register an FIR.

The court observed that the single judge’s observation that there was a prima facie case against the IPS officer was required to be stayed. The Bench observed that it would be open to the former IPS officer to challenge the FIR in accordance with the law.

The Bench asked during the hearing what was left there for the police to investigate when the single judge had already found that the former IPS officer had committed the offence under 228A of the Indian Penal Code. The single judge could have observed that the finding of the police commissioner was not correct and it should have been left to the police to investigate.

The single judge had directed the Mannanthala police in Thiruvananthapuram to consider the complaint of K.K. Joshwa, former police officer, seeking to register an FIR against Mr. Mathews on a writ petition challenging the City Police Commissioner’s decision.

It was brought to the notice of the court that an FIR had already been registered under Section 228A of IPC against Mr. Mathews. Counsel for the former IPS officer submitted that the petitioner had worked as a subordinate officer under him and he was tyring to grind an axe against him. 

Mr. Joshwa alleged in his complaint that the former IPS officer had revealed the identity of the rape victim by giving all the details of the parents of the survivor in his book Nirbhayam.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.