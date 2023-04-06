ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC dismisses plea of police officers against repatriation from immigration duties at CIAL

April 06, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

Appeal by four against single judge’s order rejecting their challenge against the decision of the Bureau of Immigration to repatriate them

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has upheld the repatriation of four State civil police officers working on deputation at the immigration counter at the Cochin International Airport Ltd. to their parent department.

The Bench, while dismissing their appeal against a single judge’s order rejecting their challenge against the decision of the Bureau of Immigration to repatriate them, observed that “deputationists have no indefeasible right to remain in the borrowing department till the period of deputation is over”.

The appeal was filed by Ajin K.A., Vimal Jose, Dolly C.R. and Haine Maneesh Kadavil R.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The Bench added that it may be true that no previous notice was given, but that does not mean that the repatriation itself is illegal in as much as no civil consequences would follow by such repatriation.

Absenteeism

When the appeal came up for hearing, S. Manu, Deputy Solicitor General of India, submitted that these civil police officers were in the habit of abstaining from work at the airport without prior intimation. This had caused long queue and chaos at the immigration area leading to undue hardship to people, especially women, children and international passengers. Despite warnings, they continued with their “unfit behaviour” of abstaining from work by taking long leave. It had also affected the morale of their colleagues posted at the airport. Therefore, their repatriation was necessitated in public interest.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US