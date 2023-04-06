Kerala HC dismisses plea of police officers against repatriation from immigration duties at CIAL

April 06, 2023 07:21 pm | Updated 07:21 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has upheld the repatriation of four State civil police officers working on deputation at the immigration counter at the Cochin International Airport Ltd. to their parent department.

The Bench, while dismissing their appeal against a single judge’s order rejecting their challenge against the decision of the Bureau of Immigration to repatriate them, observed that “deputationists have no indefeasible right to remain in the borrowing department till the period of deputation is over”.

The appeal was filed by Ajin K.A., Vimal Jose, Dolly C.R. and Haine Maneesh Kadavil R.

The Bench added that it may be true that no previous notice was given, but that does not mean that the repatriation itself is illegal in as much as no civil consequences would follow by such repatriation.

Absenteeism

When the appeal came up for hearing, S. Manu, Deputy Solicitor General of India, submitted that these civil police officers were in the habit of abstaining from work at the airport without prior intimation. This had caused long queue and chaos at the immigration area leading to undue hardship to people, especially women, children and international passengers. Despite warnings, they continued with their “unfit behaviour” of abstaining from work by taking long leave. It had also affected the morale of their colleagues posted at the airport. Therefore, their repatriation was necessitated in public interest.