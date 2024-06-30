GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala HC dismisses plea against removing paramedical courses from govt. medical colleges

Government says there are no job opportunities for BSc Medical Microbiology and BSc Biochemistry courses

Published - June 30, 2024 07:20 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has upheld the decision of the State government to remove BSc Medical Microbiology and BSc Biochemistry courses from the paramedical streams being taught in government medical colleges.

The Bench passed the verdict while dismissing an appeal filed by the Association of Clinical Microbiologists and Biochemists and students against a single judge order dismissing its writ petition challenging the exclusion of the courses from the prospectus for the academic year 2018-19 published by the Director of Medical Education. They contended that the removal of courses from the prospectus would have far-reaching consequences on their future career. The exclusion of the courses from the prospectus had given an impression that their courses are not approved by the government.

The government took the stand that these courses were not taught in government medical colleges and institutions as there were no job opportunities for these courses. Instead, the government was conducting BScMLT (Medical Laboratory Technology) and MScScMLT courses in addition to the DMLT courses at various medical colleges in the State.

