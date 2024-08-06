Kerala HC directs PWD to explain reasons for poor condition of Kundannoor-Thevara bridge

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on August 5 (Monday) directed the Public Works department (NH State Division) to file a statement explaining the reasons for the poor condition of the Kundannoor-Thevara bridge.

The Bench, comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhamed Mustaq and Justice S. Manu, issued the directive during the hearing of a public interest petition filed by Boban Nedumparambil, former vice chairman of the Maradu municipality.

According to Mr. Nedumparambil, the bridge, which is part of NH 966 B, is the longest bridge in the State and was constructed 25 years ago. The tarred portion of the bridge began developing potholes shortly after its completion. Proper maintenance studies, based on scientific field experiments, should have been conducted before applying the tar, he argued.

However, repairs were carried out without such studies, leading to a bumpy ride and frequent accidents. The footpaths of the bridge were also in poor condition. Recently, the authorities had begun tarring the bridge again in an unscientific manner, he said.

The petitioner sought a directive to the PWD to do the tarring works in a scientific manner with a guarantee for a fixed period in accordance with the PWD Manual.