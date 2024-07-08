GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Kerala HC directs police to keep vigil on Koyilandy college, ensure safety of Principal

Updated - July 08, 2024 07:06 pm IST

Published - July 08, 2024 06:59 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the police to continue its vigil over the campus of Gurudeva College of Advanced Studies in Koyilandy, Kozhikode, and ensure safety of the college Principal.

Justice V.G. Arun while closing a petition filed by Sunil Bhaskaran, Principal, seeking police protection, also directed the police to ensure that no persons other than the staff and students of the college are allowed to enter the campus without the permission of the college authorities.

When the petition came up for hearing, counsel for the Principal submitted that the police had granted protection to the Principal, staff and students of the college as directed earlier by the court and classes commenced from July 4. The counsel further submitted that the four suspended students of the college who were arraigned as accused among 15 known accused persons did not attack the Principal. It was a travesty of justice that they were implicated in the case. The Principal had categorically asserted that these four suspended students were not involved in the attack on him and it was the outsiders who had assaulted him. The students were only instrumental in bringing the outsiders to the campus. Besides, the case registered against the Principal for allegedly slapping SFI Koyilandy area president Abhinav has been proven false as the medical report showed that there was no injury on his eardrum as alleged.

The court had directed the police to ensure that discipline in the campus and outside were implicitly maintained.

