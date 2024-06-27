Kerala HC directs police chief to probe into unauthorised hoardings in city

The Kerala High Court on June 27 (Thursday) directed the District Police Chief (Kochi City) to inquire into the erection of unauthorised hoardings in the city, especially on traffic signs such as no-parking boards, and to identify those behind such acts and file a report.

Justice Devan Ramachandran also asked the officer to state why no action was taken against erring persons or agencies. The court issued the directive when petitions seeking removal of unauthorised boards and banners from public places came up for hearing. It was brought to the notice of the court that despite court orders and government circulars, hoardings and banners were still being erected in public places.

The court said it was obvious that authorities vested with the responsibility to take action against illegal erection of boards and banners had not done their job properly. The situation is extremely dire as one of the boards was found placed on a tariff sign (a no-parking board). Those behind the illegal act were aware of its consequences but believed that they could act with impunity, showing scant regard for court orders. It said contempt of court proceedings would be initiated against them once they were identified.