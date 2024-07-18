ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC directive to complete selection process for GST Tribunal in four months

Published - July 18, 2024 11:57 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed the State government to complete the process for selection of members for the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Appellate Tribunal in four months.

The Bench comprising Acting Chief Justice A. Muhammed Mustaque and Justice S. Manu passed the order recently, while disposing of a public interest litigation seeking a directive to set up the council forthwith in accordance with the provisions of section 112 of the Central Goods and Services Tax Act of 2017.

During the hearing of the petition, the government pleader informed the court that steps had been initiated to establish the council, and the selection process was under way. The court disposed of the petition after recording the government’s submission and issuing a directive to complete the selection process within four months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US