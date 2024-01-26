Kerala HC directive to Chancellor to decide on show cause notices to VCs in six weeks

January 26, 2024 07:45 am | Updated 07:45 am IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Thursday directed Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, in his capacity as Chancellor of universities, to take a final decision in six weeks on the show cause notices issued to the Vice-Chancellors of four universities after hearing them and considering their objections .

Justice Mohammed Niyas C.P. also ordered that the orders to be passed by the Chancellor on the notices would not be given effect for ten days from the date of passing of the order.

The court gave the directive in view of a request by counsel for the petitioners to give a breathing time to enable them to challenge the order in case the order went against them.

ADVERTISEMENT

The court passed the verdict while disposing of writ petitions filed by M.V. Narayanan, P.M. Mubarak Pasha, M.K. Jayaraj and Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellors respectively of the Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, Sreenarayana Open University, University of Calicut, and the Kerala University of Digital Sciences, Innovation and Technology, challenging the notices issued to them.

The notices required the petitioners to show cause their legal right to hold the office of the Vice-Chancellor and why their appointments should not be declared illegal and void. The notices were issued in the light of the Supreme Court judgment in the Rajeshree case, which held that UGC regulations were applicable to the appointment of Vice-Chancellors in universities in the State.

The court ordered that while considering the objections filed by the Vice-Chancellors, the Chancellor should separately deal with the question of legality of the show cause notices as well as the merits of the constitution of the search committees and whether the appointments were in terms of the UGC regulations.

The court would hear another petition seeking issue of quo warranto against the V-Cs of Sree Narayana Open University, Sree Sankaracharya University of Sanskrit, and the University of Calicut after six weeks.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT