Kerala HC defers trial in Balabhaskar death case

August 24, 2023 08:08 pm | Updated 08:19 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Thursday deferred the trial in the case registered in connection with the death of violinist Bhalabhaskar and his daughter in a car accident near Thiruvananthapuram in 2018.

The court passed the order on a writ petition filed by K.C. Unni, father of Balabhaskar, and another person seeking a directive to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to conduct further investigation in the case.

The violinist and his daughter died in the accident in the early hours of September 25, 2018. The CBI took over the investigation on July 27, 2020 following Balabhaskar’s parents taking objection to the police report concluding that it was a case of road accident. The petitioners alleged that the CBI has not conducted the investigation properly and submitted the final chargesheet in a hasty manner.

When the petition came up for hearing, the court asked why the CBI has not properly inquired into the role of Prakash Thampi who acted as manager of Balabhaskar. The court also asked how Mr. Thampi came in possession of Balabhaskar’s mobile phone that was in the police custody after the accident. It raised suspicion on the authority of Mr. Thampi in collecting the mobile phone of Bhalabhaskar from the police custody and answering calls, the court observed orally.

