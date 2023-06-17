ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC decides to close contempt case against K.M. Shajahan

June 17, 2023 03:49 am | Updated 07:49 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court has decided to close the contempt of court case registered against K.M. Shajahan, former private secretary to then Chief Minister V.S. Achuthanandan, after he tendered an unconditional apology about the allegations he had levelled against a High Court judge through his YouTube channel. He further informed the court that he had removed the said video from YouTube. Close on the heels of the court taking suo motu cognisance of the allegations levelled against the judge, a Division Bench of the High Court had earlier this month asked Mr. Shajahan to file an affidavit tendering an unconditional apology and expressing regret for the “grave imputations” made by him against the judge through his YouTube channel.

The Division Bench comprising Justice P.B. Suresh Kumar and Justice C.S. Sudha had passed the order when a suo motu criminal contempt of court proceeding initiated against him came up for hearing. The court refused to accept his affidavit tendering unconditional apology that was filed earlier, citing that he did not admit that he had committed a contempt of court. The Bench also directed him to “stream a video in the very same YouTube channel, withdrawing the imputations made against the judge and expressing regret for having streamed the objectionable video”.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kochi

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US