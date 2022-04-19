Kerala HC closes plea by Joisna’s father

Court finds that she is not under illegal custody

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Tuesday allowed Joisna Joseph, whose elopement with Shejin, a Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) leader at Kodenchery in Kozhikode, kicked off a controversy, to go along with Shejin.

The Bench comprising Justice V.G. Arun and Justice C.S. Sudha passed the order while closing a writ petition filed by the father of Joisna alleging that she was under the illegal custody of Shejin.

The incident courted a controversy with Communist Party of India (Marxist) leader and former MLA George M. Mathew accusing Shejin of acting in a manner that had disturbed communal amity and hurt the sentiments of a particular community.

Interacts with Joisna

When the petition came up for hearing, the court interacted with the woman who told the court that she had decided to get married to Shejin on her own volition and she took the decision not under compulsion from anybody. She said that as of now she was not interested in interacting with her parents which she would do later. She also said that a notice about her intended marriage had been submitted to the marriage officer, Kodenchery. The court said that it was convinced that she was not under any illegal detention.

Her father had alleged that his daughter was taken away by the DYFI leader against her will and was kept in illegal detention and alleged that it was part of ‘love jihad’. The father had also alleged that the couple were likely to leave the country.