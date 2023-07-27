Kerala HC calls for verifying educational qualifications of all govt. doctors

July 27, 2023 06:10 pm | Updated 06:10 pm IST - KOCHI

In the wake of reports about doctors securing appointments in government service by producing fake certificates, the Kerala High Court on Thursday observed that steps should be taken to verify the educational certificates of all working government doctors, if necessary.

Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan observed that certain guidelines were necessary to ensure that appointment orders are issued to the selected candidates for the post of medical practitioners only after getting their educational certificates verified and authenticated by the universities/institutions which have issued these.

The court said this was “not to demoralise the hard-working doctors in the State who are our strength and pride. It is only to make sure that culprits are not there in the profession and also to build confidence for the society.”

The court made the observation while directing the State Police Chief to constitute a special investigation team to investigate a complaint that T.S. Seema who is now suspended as junior consultant (Gynaecology) at Taluk Hospital, Karunagappally, had produced forged certificates of post-graduate courses in Gynecology and Obstetrics from a Maharashtra-based medical institution.

The court passed the order on a writ petition field by Sreedevi of Kollam and her husband. According to Sreedevi, she lost her child because of medical negligence on the part of the doctor who did not turn up at the hospital despite the nurses alerting her about the labour pain experienced by her. Even the caesarean operation was delayed due to the unavailability of anaesthetist and paediatrician at the hospital. They have sought a compensation of ₹20 lakh.

The petitioners also pointed out that since a suspicion arose regarding the competency of the doctor, they enquired about the academic credentials and qualifications of the doctor who claims to have obtained MS in Obstetrics and Gynaecology from the Mahatma Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences, Maharashtra.

In reply to an application under the RTI Act, the institute informed the petitioners that Seema was admitted in the institute for DGO course during the year 2008-2010 but failed in the course and did not complete it. In a communication, the Maharashtra University of Health Sciences had informed the Directorate of Health Sciences that that Seema was not a student who passed MS (Obstetrics and Gynaecology) from the university. On scrutiny of the certificates, it was revealed that the certificates were not issued by the university.

The court also asked the State government to file within a month an affidavit about the quantum of compensation that can be paid to the petitioners.