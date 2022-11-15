Kerala HC calls for records of sexual assault case against Eldose Kunnappillil

November 15, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday called for the entire records urgently, including the CD produced by the prosecution at the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court, in a sexual assault case registered against Congress MLA Eldose Kunnappillil. Justice Kauser Edappagath directed the sessions court to see that these documents reached the High Court by Wednesday. The court passed the order when the petition filed by the Kerala government challenging the session’s court order granting the MLA anticipatory bail came up for hearing. The court posted to November 17 the petition for further hearing.

