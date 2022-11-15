  1. EPaper
  2. Elections 2022
  3. Housing

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala HC calls for records of sexual assault case against Eldose Kunnappillil

November 15, 2022 08:08 pm | Updated 08:08 pm IST - KOCHI

Gopakumar K C 3698

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday called for the entire records urgently, including the CD produced by the prosecution at the Thiruvananthapuram Sessions Court, in a sexual assault case registered against Congress MLA Eldose Kunnappillil. Justice Kauser Edappagath directed the sessions court to see that these documents reached the High Court by Wednesday. The court passed the order when the petition filed by the Kerala government challenging the session’s court order granting the MLA anticipatory bail came up for hearing. The court posted to November 17 the petition for further hearing.

Top News Today

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.