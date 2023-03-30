Kerala HC asks Railways to review safety measures on trains periodically

March 30, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court has directed Railways to periodically review measures taken to ensure the safety of passengers, especially women, on trains and in railway stations. The court also directed the Railway General Manager to consider the suggestions given by the amicus curiae and the State Police Chief to improve the security of women passengers on train.

R. Leela, amicus curiae, suggested reintroduction of emergency number 182. The present emergency number 139 is a centralised one which is also used for getting amenities in the train. Also, a passenger has to follow instructions to get connected. In the event of an emergency, dialling the number is futile, she said.

Emergency number

However, on the toll-free emergency number, 182, in use for the last seven years, one got response in 30 seconds. Moreover, on this number the control room can trace the location of the caller, she pointed out. The Bench passed the order recently while closing a suo motu writ petition registered in the wake of an attack on a woman passenger travelling on the Punalur-Guruvayur Passenger in 2021 at Mulamthuruthy.

Railways stated that it had taken several measures to prevent criminal activities on trains and in stations. They included providing Railway Protection Force (RPF) escort in selected mail, express, and passenger trains between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m., round-the-clock deployment of Crime Prevention and Detection Squads (CPDS), and installation of CCTV cameras in coaches.