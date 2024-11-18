Kerala HC asks KSRTC to file report on fire on bus on way to Pampa

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday asked the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) to file a report on the incident in which a moving KSRTC bus was destroyed in a fire that broke out inside it at Attathodu on its way from Nilakkal to Pampa on Sunday. There were no pilgrims in the bus at the time of the incident.

When the suo motu cases relating to the arrangements being made for the Sabarimala pilgrims came up for hearing before the Bench comprising Justice Anil K. Narendran and Justice Muralee Krishna S., KSRTC counsel Deepu Thankan submitted that the vehicle destroyed in fire was registered in 2016 and its fitness certificate was valid up to 2025. The corporation was conducting an inquiry into the cause of the fire. A forensic expert had examined the vehicle and the corporation would file a report in this regard.

The court directed the Motor Vehicles department officers to sensitise drivers to ensure that vehicles were not involved in accidents.

Personnel on duty

The Government Pleader submitted that experienced police personnel alone were deployed at the holy 18 steps. The police personnel were being changed every 15 minutes, instead of 20 minutes as was done during the previous Mandalam-Makaravilakku festival season. FASTag facility for payment of charges would be introduced at the parking grounds at Chakkupalam-II and Hill Top in a week. Till then, the fee would be collected manually.

The court directed the Vigilance wing of the Travancore Devaswom Board, the Executive Magistrate and the Deputy Magistrates at Sannidhanam, Nilakkal and Pampa to conduct regular inspections in order to ensure that proper facilities were provided to pilgrims.