Kerala HC asks govt. to appoint special officer to verify authenticity of title deeds issued in Idukki

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the State government to appoint a special officer equivalent to the rank of District Collector or above to look into the genuineness of title deeds issued in Munnar and other parts of the Idukki district to facilitate issue of new title deeds on applications filed by genuine land holders in the district.

The Bench led by Justice A. Muhammed Mustaq passed the directive while allowing an application filed by the government seeking permission to relieve Collector Sheeba George from these duties as she was preoccupied with other duties. The government said that she may not be in a position to fully devote her time to discharge functions such as removal of encroachments and conducting inquiry into bogus title deeds.

The court directed the State government to entrust the special officer with revenue matters, including the issue of titles deeds, removal of encroachments, and looking into the genuineness of title deeds. The court also asked the government to depute a team of officials drawn from the Revenue department to assist the special officer.

The court said that not much progress had been made in the removal of encroachments and the inquiry into the deeds’ genuineness. The court was not against those in genuine possession of holdings. In fact, many such people were awaiting title deeds. At the same time, encroachments needed to be removed.

On hill authority

The court also asked the State government why it had so far not implemented the order constituting a Munnar Hill Authority. The court noted that the authority had been empowered to restrict constructions and take action against illegal constructions and encroachments.

