Kerala HC allows accused veterinary student to take examination

Published - June 13, 2024 12:41 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on June 12 (Wednesday) directed the Kerala Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (KVASU) to allow Naseef V., one of the accused in the case related to the death of Sidharthan J.S., a student of Government Veterinary College, Pookode, Wayanad, to appear for the final year examination of the bachelor degree course in Veterinary Science.

The court, however, ordered that the results of the examination need not be published without obtaining orders from the court. The examination is scheduled to be held from June 13 to July 2.

The court dismissed a similar plea by former college union chairman Arun K., another accused, observing that the anti-ragging committee of the university had barred him from taking admission in any educational institution in the country for three years.

Allowing Naseef’s plea, the court observed that in case ultimately it was found during the inquiry, now in progress, that the petitioner was innocent, denial of opportunity to attend the examination would cause serious prejudice to him.

