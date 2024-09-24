ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala HC adjourns to Oct. 10 hearing in anticipatory bail plea by Omar Lulu

Published - September 24, 2024 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 10 hearing in an anticipatory bail petition filed by filmmaker Omar Lulu in a case relating to the sexual assault of an actor. The court also extended till October 10 the interim anticipatory bail granted to him in the case. The case has been registered against him on a complaint lodged by the actor, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her on the false promise of casting her in his films and marrying her. According to the petitioner, he was innocent of the charges.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
GET YOUR DISCOUNTED ACCESS
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US