Kerala HC adjourns to Oct. 10 hearing in anticipatory bail plea by Omar Lulu

Published - September 24, 2024 06:32 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court on Tuesday adjourned to October 10 hearing in an anticipatory bail petition filed by filmmaker Omar Lulu in a case relating to the sexual assault of an actor. The court also extended till October 10 the interim anticipatory bail granted to him in the case. The case has been registered against him on a complaint lodged by the actor, alleging that he had sexually assaulted her on the false promise of casting her in his films and marrying her. According to the petitioner, he was innocent of the charges.

Published - September 24, 2024 06:32 pm IST

