April 03, 2023 08:10 pm | Updated 08:10 pm IST - KOCHI

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to April 5 the hearing on an appeal by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) against a single judge’s order directing it to pay ₹1 lakh each to all eligible pensioners retired till December 31, 2022 within 45 days. The order had also directed the KSRTC to restore a corpus fund by keeping aside 10% of income from daily collection for payment of pensionary benefits.