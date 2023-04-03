HamberMenu
Kerala HC adjourns Brahmapuram case to April 11

April 03, 2023 08:31 pm | Updated 08:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

A Division Bench of the Kerala High Court on Monday adjourned to April 11 for further hearing the suo motu case registered in connection with the outbreak of Brahmapuram fire.

When the case came up for hearing, the State government submitted that action had been taken on the directives earlier issued by the court regarding the implementation of the Solid Waste Management Rules.

The actions taken included directive to prohibit solid waste generation by various commercial and other establishments. Besides, the government had issued directives to the Tourism department and devaswom boards to comply with the Plastic Waste Management Rules in tourist homes and temples authorities. The alternative viable proposal for solid waste management for all corporations would be firmed up by April 5.

