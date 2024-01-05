Kerala HC achieves 88% case disposal rate

January 05, 2024 06:17 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KOCHI

As many as 86,700 cases were disposed of by the Kerala High Court in 2023, recording a 88% disposal rate. In 2022, the court disposed of 78,280 cases at had 85% rate.

According to the statistics, 98,985 cases were filed last year compared to 92,030 cases in 2022. In fact, 15 cases are pending for more than 30 years, while 919 cases are 20 to 30 years old. While Justice P.V. Kunhikrishnan has to his credit the highest number of disposal at 9,360, while Justice Mary Joseph recorded the lowest disposal of cases at 459. Justice Devan Ramachandran and Justice Gopinath P had disposed of 6,160 and 5,080 cases respectively. Justice Mohammed Nias C.P and Justice N Nagaresh disposed of 4,849 and 4,760 cases respectively. The High Court has 36 Judges as against the sanctioned strength of 47.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.