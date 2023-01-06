Kerala has huge potential to boost comics, says cartoonist

January 06, 2023 09:40 pm | Updated 09:40 pm IST - KOCHI

Kerala has considerable potential to boost the growth of comics, and it should move beyond the boundaries of political satires, according to Bharathy Murthy, noted cartoonist and animator.

“The creative comic works here have come to a state of stagnation. People should realise the huge influence and power of this medium,” he said at a workshop on comics organised at the Ernakulam multi-purpose hostel as part of the Art Room programme under the ‘Art by Children’ (ABC) initiative of the Kochi-Muziris Biennale.

“In Kerala, thought-provoking works are getting confined to political satires and simple comic strips. There is a dominance of the upper caste male characters [in it]. Where are the thoughts of the rest?” Murthy was quoted as saying in a release issued here on Friday.

“Comics is a thinking form that does not take many resources. I hope even these small interactions can help in taking forward the creative way of expressing things. Even if a single person from here takes it forward, it’s amazing. The comic form can be used in every space, be it journalism, literature, visual arts, or the narrative form,” he said.