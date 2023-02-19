Kerala has 71,000 subsisting units in its ecologically sensitive zones, says final report

February 19, 2023 08:05 pm | Updated 08:06 pm IST - KOCHI

The final count on the subsisting structures in the 1-km buffer zone of the protected areas in the State has put the figures slightly above 71,000 units. Residential buildings accounted for around 68% of the total number of structures in the Ecologically Sensitive Zones (ESZ), according to the final report.

The report prepared by the Kerala State Remote Sensing and Environment Centre was reviewed by the Thottathil Radhakrishnan Committee on Sunday.

The calculation

The final list indicated an increase of nearly 50% in the number of structures that were identified through satellite data earlier. The final figures were arrived at by comparing and cross-checking the information uploaded to the Asset Mapper mobile application, the number of structures identified from the satellite images, and the data provided by the general public at the local-level help desks. The identified structures were classified according to the guidelines set by the National Remote Sensing Centre, sources said.

After its review, the Thottatthil Radhakrishnan panel forwarded the report to the four-member expert committee, also formed by the government. The expert committee is expected to return the report to the panel by Thursday with a forwarding note after the cross-verification of the data. Later, the report, which has run into over 200 pages, will be submitted to the State government.

A disclaimer

The final report will come with a disclaimer that it will not be valid for any other purpose other than for the case on ESZ in the Supreme Court. The panel has decided to include the disclaimer in its report apprehending that the document may be used for staking claims for title deeds and other such purposes, sources indicated.

The Thottatthil Radhakrishnan committee was appointed by the State government to prepare a report to be submitted to the Supreme Court on the number of structures in Kerala’s ESZs, when the apex court considers a case of marking 1-km ESZ around all the protected areas in the country. Kerala would use the data to buttress its argument that the uniform 1-km ESZ regime would not be a practical proposition for the State as huge human habitations had come up in its zones.