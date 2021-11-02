Kochi

Kerala handloom sector faces yarn shortage

Kerala’s handloom sector is facing a shortage of yarn. While more than 151 lakh kgs of yarn was delivered in 2017-18 in the State, the supply volume shrank sharply to 52.825 lakh kgs in 2020-21, said information obtained through a Right to Information Application from the Union Ministry of Textiles.

The National Handloom Development Corporation supplies yarn to weaving groups, said Govindan Nampoothiri, a Kochi-based RTI activist, who collected the information from the Union Ministry.

A total of 109.55 lakh kgs of yarn worth ₹77.47 crore was supplied in 2014-15. The volume of yarn supply increased to 113 lakh kgs worth ₹86.26 crore in the following year. The trend continued to be up with the supply of 124 lakh kgs in 2016-17. That year’s supply was worth ₹96.69 crore. The yarn supply volume rose to more than 151 lakh kgs worth ₹106.42 crore during 2017-18. Since then, the trend has been one of dropping supplies. The volume of yarn supply shrank to 62 lakh kgs worth ₹56.99 crore during 2018-19, said the RTI information.


Our code of editorial values

Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 2, 2021 10:26:15 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Kochi/kerala-handloom-sector-faces-yarn-shortage/article37311740.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY