Kerala govt. working out nitty-gritty of Plantation Directorate’s operation

February 15, 2023 09:22 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - KOCHI

The government is working on the nitty-gritty of the operation of the newly constituted Plantation Directorate, which will function under the Department of Industries. The formation of the directorate and it being brought under the Industries department follows plantations being recognised in principle as an industry.

Sources said details such as posting of personnel are being worked out and finalised even as the Industries department has been entrusted with the task of turning the plantation sector into a profitable one creating job opportunities.

One of the key tasks entrusted with the department is the formation of a coordination committee comprising representatives of commodity boards such as Tea Board, Rubber Board, Coffee Board, and Spices Board as well as representatives of workers and employers.

The directorate will also take steps, in cooperation with the Forest department, to prevent man-animal conflicts. Creation of agro diversity parks in the public sector plantation areas is another area to be addressed by the directorate.

An order issued by the government in October 2021 had said that there should be intervention to ensure fair price for plantation crops as well as interventions for timely revision of wages of the workers after taking into consideration the minimum wages fixed by the Labour department.

The Industries department will also ensure that all plantation products have insurance cover and look after issues such as mixed crops, plantation tax, agricultural income tax, and renewal of lease rates.

The other key issues involve maintaining plantations as plantations and generating new employment opportunities and protection of environment. Water conservation, social forestry, renewable energy, and tourism are the other areas to be looked after by the department.

