ADVERTISEMENT

Kerala govt. to launch memory clinics for dementia patients

October 17, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu said here on Tuesday that the government would start memory clinics for dementia patients.

The project will be implemented in association with the Health department. The government will make necessary interventions to provide dementia care, she said after inaugurating a memory walk organised by the Centre for Neurosciences, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), and the government here.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, presided. Hibi Eden, MP, delivered the keynote address. P.G. Sankaran, Vice-Chancellor, Cusat, spoke on ‘Bodhi’, the project to make Ernakulam dementia-friendly.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US