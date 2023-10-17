Kerala govt. to launch memory clinics for dementia patients

October 17, 2023 07:31 pm | Updated 07:31 pm IST - KOCHI

Minister for Higher Education and Social Justice R. Bindu said here on Tuesday that the government would start memory clinics for dementia patients.

The project will be implemented in association with the Health department. The government will make necessary interventions to provide dementia care, she said after inaugurating a memory walk organised by the Centre for Neurosciences, Cochin University of Science and Technology (Cusat), and the government here.

T.J. Vinod, MLA, presided. Hibi Eden, MP, delivered the keynote address. P.G. Sankaran, Vice-Chancellor, Cusat, spoke on ‘Bodhi’, the project to make Ernakulam dementia-friendly.