Kerala govt. to create 20 lakh jobs in five years

Minister opens ‘Jeevika 2022’, a job fair at Thrikkakara in Ernakulam

The State government aims to generate 20 lakh jobs in five years, Industries Minister P. Rajeeve said here on Saturday.

Inaugurating ‘Jeevika 2022’, a job fair jointly organised by the District Planning Office and the District Skill Development Committee, he said the government aimed to establish over a lakh new enterprises this year.

He added that though there were qualified job-seekers, there was shortage of skilled working force too, which the government was trying to address. Efforts will also be made to create job opportunities for educated housewives.

The Minister said the establishment of K-Phone facilities would enable housewives to work from home or from close to their homes online. The government’s aim is to create job opportunities for all qualified people, he added.

The job fair is held at Bharat Mata College, Thrikkakara. Hibi Eden, MP, District Panchayat President Ullas Thomas, District Development Commissioner Shibu Abdul Majeed, and Thrikkakara Municipal Chairperson Ajitha Thankappan were present.