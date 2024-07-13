Kerala govt. must stop ‘misuse’ of minorities’ scholarships: KCBC panel

The Jagratha Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has urged the Kerala government to take immediate steps to end the “misuse” of scholarships meant for the minorities. A press statement issued by the secretary of the commission Michael Pulickal said that the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on minorities’ scholarships, presented in the State Assembly on July 11, are serious and need government attention.

According to the CAG report, there has been a lackadaisical approach to accepting applications and following the regulations in the pre and post-metric scholarships awards between 2017 and 2022. The laxity has been found among educational institutions concerned as well as among senior officials of public and higher education departments.

The statement also claimed that thousands of applications for scholarship had not been processed while there are instances where more than two students from a family received scholarships. The failures on the part of the departments concerned include boys getting scholarships meant for girl students and the same student getting multiple scholarships.

