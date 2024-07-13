GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Kerala govt. must stop ‘misuse’ of minorities’ scholarships: KCBC panel

According to the CAG report, there has been a lackadaisical approach to accepting applications and following the regulations in the pre and post-metric scholarships awards between 2017 and 2022.

Published - July 13, 2024 06:41 pm IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

The Jagratha Commission of the Kerala Catholic Bishops’ Council (KCBC) has urged the Kerala government to take immediate steps to end the “misuse” of scholarships meant for the minorities. A press statement issued by the secretary of the commission Michael Pulickal said that the findings of the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) on minorities’ scholarships, presented in the State Assembly on July 11, are serious and need government attention.

According to the CAG report, there has been a lackadaisical approach to accepting applications and following the regulations in the pre and post-metric scholarships awards between 2017 and 2022. The laxity has been found among educational institutions concerned as well as among senior officials of public and higher education departments.

The statement also claimed that thousands of applications for scholarship had not been processed while there are instances where more than two students from a family received scholarships. The failures on the part of the departments concerned include boys getting scholarships meant for girl students and the same student getting multiple scholarships.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.