Kerala govt. moves HC against Governor’s appointment of KTU VC

The State government on Monday approached the Kerala High Court challenging the action of the Governor in his capacity as Chancellor in appointing Ciza Thomas, Senior Joint Director, the Directorate of Technical Education, as Vice Chancellor in-charge of APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University (KTU).

The government said in its petition that in the event of a vacancy of the Vice Chancellor (VC) in the university, only the VC of any other university or the Pro Vice Chancellor of the university, or the secretary to the Higher Education department, as recommended by the government could be appointed as the VC till a regular VC was selected. Ms. Thomas was neither the VC of any other university nor the Pro Vice Chancellor of the university. Besides, the provisions of the university Act had not bestowed any unfettered power or discretion on the Chancellor to appoint any person of his choice as VC of the university. The Chancellor could only act under Section 13 (7) of the APJ Abdul Kalam Technological University Act, 2015, on the recommendation of the government.