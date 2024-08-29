Kerala govt. has a constitutional obligation to pay KSRTC pension, says HC

The Kerala High Court on Thursday said that it was pained by the suicide of a Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) pensioner in Thiruvananthapuram reportedly due to the delay in payment of pension.

Justice Devan Ramachandran added that the government should prioritise the issue of payment of pension in time. It could not say that it did not have funds to pay pension. It was the constitutional obligation of the government to pay pension in time as long as the judgment of the court on payment of KSRTC pension remained in force.

‘Orders passed’

The court also urged the pensioners not to take irrational actions as the court was already seized of the matter. The resolve of the court to ensure payment of pensions within the time frame fixed by it is “firm and resolute”. In fact, various orders passed by the court bear testimony to it. Unfortunately, these orders do not reach the people in time. Prima facie it appears to be the reason why such unfortunate incidents take place.

The court is still considering registering a suo motu contempt of court case on the basis of the information regarding the suicide, which will depend on the government fulfilling the undertaking given for payment of pension. The failure to pay pension has been creating “cataclysmic consequences” among pensioners. The court is pained to know that some of the pensioners are taking extreme steps in desperation.

The court said the pension for August would have to be paid immediately and pension for September without delay in view of Onam. The court could not allow any pensioner to feel let down.

The court made the observations when a contempt of court petition against the government filed by a pensioner came up for hearing.

Govt. cites reason

Special Government Pleader Santhosh Kumar submitted that the government also felt pained by the suicide. The payment of pension was being delayed on account of certain financial issues. He also submitted that the government had released ₹71 crore to the KSRTC for paying the pension and a substantial portion of the pension for July had been paid. The pension for August will be paid within a week.

