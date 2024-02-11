Kerala govt. considering marathons in all local bodies, says Sports Minister

February 11, 2024 06:33 pm | Updated 06:33 pm IST - KOCHI

The government is considering holding marathons in all local bodies to spread awareness about healthy living and against the use of drugs and intoxicating substances, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman has said. The Minister was speaking at the conclusion of a mass marathon organised by G-Tech, IT industry combine, at Infopark on Sunday.

More than 6,000 people, including women and children, participated in the event.

Jobby Pau and Bincy Jith won the 21-km run in the men’s and women’s categories respectively, said the organisers. The Minister gave away the prizes. Aji Kumar emerged winner in the veteran men’s category, and Nalinakshan Kizhakedath in the senior veteran men’s category. Meenakshi Shankar came first in the veteran women’s category, and Jyothi P. Balan in the women’s senior veteran category.

The most number of participants were in the three-km category and IBS Software won the prize for the largest number of participants in the category, the organisers added.

The participants began to join the marathon around 4.30 a.m. The run was divided into 21 km, 10 km and 3 km categories. There were also senior, veteran and open categories. Hibi Eden, MP, G-Tech chairman V.K. Mathews, oncologist V.P. Gangadharan and former cricketer Tinu Yohannan were among those present at the marathon. Uma Thomas, MLA, took part in the prize distribution ceremony.