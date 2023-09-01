Kerala govt. clears guidelines for setting up liquid waste treatment plants

September 01, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - KOCHI

The government has approved guidelines for setting up packaged/containerised wastewater treatment plants with capacity between 5 kilolitres and 50 kilolitres per day under the Design-Build-Operate-Transfer model in establishments under Local Self-Government institutions.

The packaged or containerised wastewater/sewage treatment plants (STPs) must be employed only for capacities above 5 kilolitres per day and up to and including 50 kilolitres per day. For capacities less than 5 kilolitres per day, the use of a septic tank with a soak pit, a biodigester, or improved on-site systems is recommended, according to the guidelines that will be included as special conditions in the contract during the tendering process.

It will also form part of the agreement when the work is awarded to the agency selected to execute it. Work will be awarded only to the lowest bidder through a limited tender among agencies empanelled by the government’s Suchitwa Mission.

The treatment plant has to be designed based on monitoring the quality and quantity of wastewater generated from the building where the STP is to be set up. The system has to be designed to treat wastewater produced by the entire establishment but not exceeding 50 kilolitres per day in capacity. If the calculated capacity is less than 50 kilolitres per day, the plant should be designed in a modular way that allows for expansion up to 50 kilolitres per day.

The selected agency should comply with all standards and specifications pertaining to wastewater treatment plants. The treated effluent quality has to match standards fixed by the Kerala State Pollution Control Board. The technologies used should not cause inconvenience to users, and it should be free of odour, noise, emissions, or any other disturbances, it said.

