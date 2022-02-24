Kerala govt. accused of using brute force to clamp down on anti K-Rail protests

Protestors arrested after they attempt to stop officials from laying stones at Chambanoor near Angamaly

People protest against laying of stones for the SilverLine project at Chambanoor near Angamaly in Ernakulam district on Thursday. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The Anti K-Rail People’s Samiti on Thursday alleged that the government was using its might to instill fear among common people who were fighting to protect their land and homes.

An average of 300 police personnel are now being deployed in areas witnessing protests. A whole contingent of the official machinery, including officials of K-Rail, Revenue and other departments, has been engaged to purposefully create fear among protestors, alleged C.K. Sivadasan, district convener of the Samiti.

A scene similar to the protest held at Elavoor was repeated on Thursday at Chambanoor near Angamaly. The protestors, numbering around 100, including women and children, raised slogans against the government and took out a march and attempted to stop officials from laying stones as part of the survey for the project.

K.P. Salvin, Samiti convener for the northern region of Ernakulam, said the police had arrested the protesters, and that the stones were laid after removing them from the site.

Mr. Sivadasan said around 20 people’s committees had been formed in the district as part of the agitation. “We have been organising peaceful protests against laying of stones, but the government seems to be provoking people by using brute force anticipating that they may back out of the agitation fearing repercussions,” he added.