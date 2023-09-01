Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan celebrates Onam with inmates of old age home

September 01, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - KOCHI

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan celebrated Onam with the inmates of the Providence Home for the Aged managed by the Archdiocese of Verapoly, on Thursday.

He presented ‘Onakkodi’ and banana chips to nearly 80 inmates. The Governor interacted with them and appreciated them for the cultural programmes staged as part of the programme. Mr. Khan, who made a short speech in Malayalam, enjoyed a traditional sadya with the inmates. Hibi Eden, MP, was also present on the occasion, said the communication.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT