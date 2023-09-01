HamberMenu
Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan celebrates Onam with inmates of old age home

September 01, 2023 08:57 am | Updated 08:57 am IST - KOCHI

The Hindu Bureau

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan celebrated Onam with the inmates of the Providence Home for the Aged managed by the Archdiocese of Verapoly, on Thursday.

He presented ‘Onakkodi’ and banana chips to nearly 80 inmates. The Governor interacted with them and appreciated them for the cultural programmes staged as part of the programme. Mr. Khan, who made a short speech in Malayalam, enjoyed a traditional sadya with the inmates. Hibi Eden, MP, was also present on the occasion, said the communication.

