Kerala government urged to sanction funds to develop Abhayaranyam ecotourism centre

Elephants from Kodanad being given a bath on the shores of the river Periyar. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

‘About 2 lakh people have visited the area since February 2021’

The Periyar Tourism Development Council, a registered non-profit organsiation working for the development of tourism in Kodanad, near Perumbavoor, has appealed to the State government to allot sufficient funds to develop tourism facilities, including rest houses and protected enclosures, at Kodanad and Abhayaranyam areas.

M.P. Prakash of the council said the Kodanad centre had the potential to develop into a major tourism destination. It also had historical value because the location was close to the Periyar river, where several sites had been uncovered during archaeological excavations.

The Kodanad-Abhayaranyam and Kaprikkad areas held great interest for tourists from different parts of the world, with many visiting the areas after the lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. If the State government allocated funds, the first priority should be for providing entertainment facilities for children, including a children’s park, said Mr. Prakash. Building rain shelters and protected enclosures could also help draw more tourists to the area, he added.

Around two lakh people have visited the Abhayaranyam ecotourism centre since February 2021, said Mr. Prakash.

Kaprikkad, spread over 250 hectares, is home to some rare butterflies and migratory birds. Elephant and deer are among the animals that can be spotted there. The Periyar flows on the northern side of the forested area, which is a major attraction for the tourists.