Kerala government urged to appoint adequate staff at Cochin cancer centre

November 01, 2023 01:06 am | Updated 01:06 am IST - KOCHI

As the new building of the Cochin Cancer Research Centre (CCRC) at Kalamassery nears completion, the demand for appointment of permanent doctors and medical staff along with the setting up of modern equipment for in-patient treatment has come to the fore again.

With the work progressing at a brisk pace, the authorities are hopeful of inaugurating the building, spread over 7 lakh sq.ft without much delay. The government had earmarked around ₹400 crore for the new building. The centre had started functioning at a building at the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Ernakulam, on November 1, 2016.

As per the estimates of Justice V. R Krishna Iyer Movement, which had spearheaded the campaign for realising the project, around 90% of work is complete. “We are hopeful that the building can be inaugurated in two months. However, the authorities need to ensure all necessary modern equipment and facilities to make the centre beneficial to the public,” said Dr. N.K. Sanilkumar of the movement.

The organisation has recommended that the appointments be made through the Kerala Public Service Commission. It is required to ensure transparency in the recruitment process. “The lack of a permanent director for the centre is another hindering block while moving ahead with the setting up of the centre. We have requested the Chief Minister to appoint an internationally recognised person to the post of director,” it said.

The movement also urged the government to allocate funds under the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board for procuring the equipment for the super-specialty block at the MCH.

